Ross Bridge 8K & 1M Fun Run

to

Ross Bridge Village Center 2101 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama

This is a race like no other. The course includes a scenic route starting in Ross Bridge Village Center and crossing participants through six distinctive neighborhoods of a classic American resort town. There will be a time of fellowship at our Health Expo where there will be prizes, vendors and activities for the children.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, events, Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation
4234008380
