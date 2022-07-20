Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Sensory Friendly Performance)

Join us for a fresh, contemporary take on the classic tale. Smart and determined Ella lives in the care of her self-absorbed stepmother and two stepsisters. Ella’s only friends are the woodland animals, “crazy Marie,” and the revolutionary student Jean-Michel. Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to learn his place in the kingdom. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince could meet potential brides, Ella and Topher’s different worlds come together.