Hop aboard the train and ride the Cottontail Express to Peter Cottontail's meadow! Join in the fun at the meadow as we hunt for Easter eggs. A bounce house, temporary tattoos, coloring station, and a sandbox provide lots of family fun. Bring your camera to take photos with Peter Cottontail and share them on social media @HODRRM #CottontailExpress2019!

Upgrade to a caboose ticket or locomotive ticket for a memorable experience and get an up close look at railroad operations!

The Cottontail Express train ride takes approximately 1 ½ hours including train ride and meadow activities. Please arrive 1 hour prior to your departure time to pick up your tickets at the Calera Depot, use the restrooms at the Gift Shop, and to get in line at your boarding location.

Make sure to visit the exhibits in our Depot Museum, our collection of railroad equipment in Clark Yard, our working Signal Garden, and our Gift Shop!

Train Rides:

Saturdays April 13, 2019 - 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM

Sunday April 14, 2019 - 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM

Saturday April 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM

Ticket Prices:

Adults (ages 12+): $17

Military & Seniors (ages 65+): $15

Kids (UNDER age 12): $12

Infants (UNDER 2): Free