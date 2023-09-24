Ready to rev your engine for a good cause? Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson and Lhoist present the 15th Annual Revvin' 4 Research Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. in Pelham.

Riders will enjoy a 65-mile police escorted ride through scenic Shelby, Jefferson, and St Clair County, starting and ending at Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson. Stick around for a post-ride cookout with music and refreshments. Event proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama More details and registration at revvin4research.com.