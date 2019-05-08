Regions Tradition

The 27th annual Regions Tradition returns to Greystone Golf & Country Club May 8-12. Join the excitement of the PGA TOUR Champions and experience the best of the Magic City’s entertainment: golf with football greats at the celebrity Pro-Am, get refreshed at the tournament’s social center The Watering Hole, and relive the glory days as The Black Jacket Symphony presents the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers album. Make lasting memories with family and friends while supporting a great cause as the primary beneficiary of the tournament is Children’s of Alabama. Learn more at www.regionstradition.com

Greystone Golf & Country Club 4100 Greystone Dr, Hoover, Alabama View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Sports, Tournament
18773327804
