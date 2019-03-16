Join us on March 16, 2019 at the 15th Annual Red Shoe Run benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama! The Red Shoe Run will include a Rockin’ 5K course, 1 Mile course, and a celebratory block party following the run/walk. The event will be held in beautiful Downtown Birmingham, starting and ending just outside the Ronald McDonald House. Get your team together and register to walk, run, and fundraise at https://www.redshoerun-bham.org/