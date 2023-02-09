Red Mountain Theatre presents DREAMGIRLS

Root for the young singing trio from Chicago at the center of Dreamgirls, as they go from hopefuls to superstars. Full of the spirit of Motown, the story follows the Dreamettes through their stunning rise to fame. Egos are bruised, tempers flare, and hearts are broken in the pursuit of stardom. With music inspired by groups like The Supremes, Dreamgirls is a love letter to American R&B music.

Feb. 3-19, 2023

Thursday - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

Preview Performance:

Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Mainstage

Price: Tickets start at $32 (for ages 13+)

Child seats (2-12) start at $25

Rating: Recommended for ages 13+