Brookwood Village has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome, and donations of all blood types are needed, especially O-Negative blood types. Those who donate will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt. For more information about giving blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Colonial Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Hoover, Alabama
Colonial Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Hoover, Alabama
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness
