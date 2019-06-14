The Birmingham Quilters Guild presents QuiltFest 2019 at the Trussville Civic Center, June 14th and 15th: Featuring judged quilt show with Vendors, Guild Boutique, Make it & Take it, Special Exhibits: Storybook Quilt Challenge and Quilts of Valor, Silent Auction benefiting Meals on Wheels, opportunities to win fabric/gift certificates and the Donation Quilt: FanFair. 2-day admission is $7.00, children 5 & under free. For more information and directions: bhamquilters.com .