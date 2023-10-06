Putts for Paws Golf Tournament

to

Highland Park Golf Course 3300 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL ‎ , Hoover, Alabama

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society Young Professionals Board is holding its third annual Putts for Paws golf tournament Oct. 6 at the Highland Park Golf Course in Birmingham. Attendees will have the opportunity to play 18 holes of golf, followed by an awards ceremony. Registration will begin at 11 a.m , and the tournament will tee off at noon. There will also be a silent auction and the chance to win prizes by participating in games throughout the afternoon.

Enter for a chance to win golf for four at gbhs.harnessgiving.org/campaigns/11611.

Info

Highland Park Golf Course 3300 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL ‎ , Hoover, Alabama
Charity & Fundraisers
205-721-4547
to
Google Calendar - Putts for Paws Golf Tournament - 2023-10-06 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Putts for Paws Golf Tournament - 2023-10-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Putts for Paws Golf Tournament - 2023-10-06 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Putts for Paws Golf Tournament - 2023-10-06 12:00:00 ical