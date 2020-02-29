ACTION Civitan Club is hosting its eight annual Putt for a Cause golf benefit Saturday, Feb. 29, with proceeds benefiting Triumph Services and Civitan’s wheelchair ramp projects throughout the metro area.

Teams of up to six people can pay $175 to play a nine-hole short course at restaurants in Avondale. Establishments signed on so far include Avondale Brewery, 41st Street Pub, Avondale Common House, Melt, The Thirsty Donkey, Big Spoon Creamery and Post Office Pies.

Teams, judges and other volunteers kick off the putting at 1 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company. Also, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a pre-party at Avondale Brewing. The after party will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. when exciting prizes from metro area businesses will be presented to participants and raffle winners will claim items.

Registration, rules and more information can be found on the ACTION Civitan’s Facebook page@ https://www.facebook.com/events/2641895419237512/