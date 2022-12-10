Purl on the Plaza

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

This group of fiber enthusiasts mets the second Saturday of each month on the Plaza of the Hoover Public Library from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. (although some stay all day.) Anyone with a portable craft, such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery or other fiber craft, is welcome. For more information about the group, events and fiber crafting news, call 205-444-7820.

LOCATION: Hoover Public Library Plaza Wing

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Purl on the Plaza - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Purl on the Plaza - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Purl on the Plaza - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Purl on the Plaza - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 ical