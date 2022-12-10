Purl on the Plaza

This group of fiber enthusiasts mets the second Saturday of each month on the Plaza of the Hoover Public Library from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. (although some stay all day.) Anyone with a portable craft, such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery or other fiber craft, is welcome. For more information about the group, events and fiber crafting news, call 205-444-7820.

LOCATION: Hoover Public Library Plaza Wing