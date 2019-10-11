PRSA Alabama Chapter Diversity Symposium

Ross Bridge Resort 4000 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Join us October 11, 2019 at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Resort in Birmingham for a day of learning in all areas of diversity.

The Diversity Symposium will feature vendor exhibitions and breakout sessions on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, how to market to diverse populations, and much more.

Keynote speaker Tracie Potts of NBC News will discuss diversity in the newsroom at the luncheon from 11:45 am - 1:00 pm.

Schedule:

7:30 - 9:00 am | Registration / tabling

9:00 - 9:15 am | Welcome

9:15 - 10:15 am | More than a conversation about race: Including people with disabilities

10:30 - 11:30 am | Creating an LGTBQ-friendly workplace

11:45 - 1:00 pm | Keynote - Reflecting on diversity in the newsroom

1:15 - 2:15 pm | Prioritizing diversity and inclusion in your organization

2:30 - 3:30 pm | The psychology behind great marketing

3:30 - 5:00 pm | Reception

Tickets: 

Full day ticket: $50

Luncheon only: $30

Students: $25

