Prince of Peace Catholic School Annual Golf Fundraiser

It's time to tee up for our annual golf tournament. This year's event will be held October 12 at Highland Park Golf Club.

We need you to help make this event a success! Whether you sign up to play or you'd like to sponsor part of the tournament, we have many opportunities for you to help. This year we're also offering online registration for sponsors, players, and teams!

We are asking for your support in any of the following ways:

1) Sponsorship of the event (see sponsorship levels below) due by September 30, 2020.

2) Donation of products or services to be used at the event (Team & Door Prizes)

3) Participate in the event as a foursome $600.00 or an individual player $150.00

***Early registration by September 18th is $500 for a foursome or $125 for individual players.

Sponsorship Levels:

Title Sponsor: $2500 -Title Sponsor, Signage throughout the event, and (2) Foursome Teams in Tournament

Gold Level: $1500 - Food Sponsor, Signage at reception and on course. (1) Foursome team in Tournament.

Silver Level: $1000 –Signage on 3 holes and a Foursome team in Tournament.

Bronze Sponsor: $750-Signage on 1 hole and a Twosome in Tournament.

Knight Level Sponsor: $250-Hole Sponsor with Signage on one hole.

Visit https://one.bidpal.net/popgolf for more details, to sign up, or to provide sponsorship!