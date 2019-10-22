Pop-up Comedy Show: from Austin, TX - Airielle Isaac Norman

Grown Up Comedy is very pleased to welcome comedian Arielle Isaac Norman, who will offer a 30-minute standup comedy performance following Grown Up Comedy's weekly open mic from 7-8pm. There is no cover, but we will be passing the hat for our touring comic, and we suggest a $5 donation per person to help with travel expenses.

ABOUT ARIELLE ISAAC NORMAN

As both a standup comic and the host of the Gender Fluids podcast, Arielle Isaac Norman is a boundary-pushing queer with a dark sensibility. Based out of Austin, Arielle produces the monthly shows BackYard Sluts, a sex and drugs-themed backyard show, and Off Script, where the audience is encouraged to heckle and rewarded when they're good at it. Arielle has performed at the Moontower, Laughing Skull, and CloudTop Comedy Festivals, was a finalist in the Funniest Person in Austin contest in both 2018 and 2019, and can be found touring the country in a city near you.