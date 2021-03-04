"Plaza Suite" Play

Virginia Samford Theatre 1116 26th Street South, Hoover, Alabama 35205

Virginia Samford Theatre presents "Plaza Suite" April 15-25. This three-act comedy is by Neil Simon, each act involving different characters but all set in Suite 719 of New York City's Plaza Hotel. The two main characters in each act are played by the same two actors; the VST version will sizzle with performances by the husband and wife team Kelsey and Nick Crawford. Visit virginiasamfordtheatre.org or call 205-251-1206 for tickets.

