The Riverchase Women's Club is holding a Peace Love Walk to raise support and money for Alzheimer's of Central Alabama from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Riverchase Country Club. Walk to 1970s tunes.

For a Peace Love Walk T-shirt, donate by Oct. 27, at least $50 for a short-sleeve shirt or $75 for a long-sleeve shirt. Note size and sleeve preference. Cash or check accepted. Checks can be made to the Riverchase Women's Club or Alzheimer's of Central Alabama. Deliver cash or check to Riverchase Women's Club's treasurer at 853 Tulip Poplar Drive or Venmo to @Rivechase-Womensclub (marked for ACA). Other donations can be made anytime and on site the day of the walk.

Breakfast will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Riverchase Country Club Lakeview Cafe for $14 (includes tax and tip). Credit or debit cards or Riverchase Country Club charge only.