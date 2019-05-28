Parenting the Teenage Driver

Prince of Peace Catholic School 4650 Preserve Pkwy, Hoover, AL ‎ , Hoover, Alabama

Parenting the Teenage Driver with Dr. Dale Wisely. A workshop for parents to help them prevent the #1 killer of teenagers: Motor vehicle crashes. All are welcome! Tuesday, May 28th, 6:00-7:30 PM at Prince of Peace Catholic School, 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover. Please register for this free event at bit.ly/POPteendriver2019.

