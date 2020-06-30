Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs

This week kids will travel back in time via a Time Machine Piano so they can save Ludwig Von Beethoven from the musical machinations of the villain, Dr. Crescendo, and his cacophonous cryptic codes.

Welcome to our VIRTUAL Summer Library Adventure!

We have a full summer of amazing content available for you with new content added each week from our good friends at PTA! Programming will include comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games, and much more.

Visit HPL Kids on Facebook and join our "Page Turner Adventures" group.

All programming will be on demand upon release