Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs

Kids at home will join Page Turner and Kenny on an Indiana Jones-style adventure as they search for the elusive purple wish lion

Welcome to our VIRTUAL Summer Library Adventure!

We have a full summer of amazing content available for you with new content added each week from our good friends at PTA! Programming will include comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games, and much more.

Visit HPL Kids on Facebook and join our "Page Turner Adventures" group.

All programming will be on demand upon release.