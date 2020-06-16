Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs

to Google Calendar - Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs - 2020-06-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs - 2020-06-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs - 2020-06-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs - 2020-06-16 14:00:00

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

It’s full STEAM ahead with DR. LOBOTO’S STEAM LAB AND MOVIE MAGIC Show. We’ll explore the science, technology, engineering, art, and math behind movies and animation.

Welcome to our VIRTUAL Summer Library Adventure!

We have a full summer of amazing content available for you with new content added each week from our good friends at PTA! Programming will include comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games, and much more.

Visit HPL Kids on Facebook and join our "Page Turner Adventures" group. 

All programming will be on demand upon release.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs - 2020-06-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs - 2020-06-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs - 2020-06-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs - 2020-06-16 14:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours