Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs Imagine Your UNDERWATER Story

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

It’s time to get wet and wild with this underwater comedy show featuring everyone’s favorite small but mighty superheroes, Melvin the Mantis Shrimp and Agatha the Axiotl.

Welcome to our VIRTUAL Summer Library Adventure!

We have a full summer of amazing content available for you with new content added each week from our good friends at PTA! Programming will include comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games, and much more.

Visit HPL Kids on Facebook and join our "Page Turner Adventures" group. 

All programming will be on demand upon release

Comedy, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
Hoover Sun

