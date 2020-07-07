Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs Imagine Your COOKING Story

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

We head into the kitchen for THE GREAT PIZZA CONTEST show, featuring two feuding pizza makers as they vie to make the birthday pie for Mayor Ann Chovi.

Welcome to our VIRTUAL Summer Library Adventure!

We have a full summer of amazing content available for you with new content added each week from our good friends at PTA! Programming will include comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games, and much more.

Visit HPL Kids on Facebook and join our "Page Turner Adventures" group. 

All programming will be on demand upon release

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
