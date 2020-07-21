Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs: Imagine Your CIRCUS Story

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

A steamer trunk, a mysterious book, and a hat belonging to Harry Houdini begin THE MAGNIFICENT CIRCUS MYSTERY, an outrageous show filled with magic, juggling, unicycling, and comedy.

Welcome to our VIRTUAL Summer Library Adventure!

We have a full summer of amazing content available for you with new content added each week from our good friends at PTA! Programming will include comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games, and much more.

Visit HPL Kids on Facebook and join our "Page Turner Adventures" group. 

All programming will be on demand upon release

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
