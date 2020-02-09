Over the Mountain Festival of Sacred Music

Over the Mountain Festival of Sacred Music. 4 p.m., with a pre-concert lecture beginning at 3:15 p.m. Riverchase United Methodist Church. The concert will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Coronation Mass” in C Major and six other church anthems. Free. Visit otmfestivals.org.

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover, Alabama View Map
