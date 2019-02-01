OUTrageous Comedy

The amazing show is a LGBTQA show and is for everyone! This show features professional comedians from Birmingham, Nashville, Huntsville and North Carolina, All coming together to unite as one voice in comedy. So please join us for a night of laughs on Friday Feb. 1st at 7pm. Doors open at 5:45. Limited seating so get your tickets now. Tickets are $10. Get your tickets at StarDome.com Or Call 205-444-0008