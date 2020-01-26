Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School 1720 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Growing our children in knowledge and faith… Experience the Difference!

  • SACS/AdvancED (now Cognia) Accredited and National Catholic Educational Association Member
  • Earned recognition as a Common Sense Media School - dedicated to helping students think critically and use technology responsibly to learn, create, and participate • Interactive whiteboards, Chromebooks, MacBook & IPad carts ... available to all students
  • Comprehensive Academic Curriculum including Spanish, Art, Computer, and Music
  • Daily Prayer and Religion Instruction
  • Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Instruction for 3K-6th Grades
  • Weekly School Liturgies
  • Student Leadership Opportunities for Grades 5th-8th
  • Competitive Athletics
  • After School Enrichment Opportunities
  • After School Care for Wee-K4 through 8th Grades

To learn how you can empower your child’s future with an affordable Catholic education, call (205) 879-3237.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School 1720 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
