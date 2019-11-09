Opera Birmingham presents "Lucinda y las Flores de la Nochebuena"

Join Opera Birmingham for their second annual children’s opera as they present Lucinda y las Flores de la Nochebuena (Lucinda and the Christmas Eve Flowers). Admission is free!

Based on the popular Mexican folk tale of the first poinsettia, young Lucinda and her mother make a blanket together. They plan to give it as a gift at a Christmas Eve celebration, but Lucinda’s mother grows very sick, and they cannot finish it in time. As Lucinda finds the strength to attend the celebration alone with only wildflowers to share, a holiday miracle teaches her that giving from the heart is more important than the gift itself.

This lively, interactive and heartwarming children’s opera about perseverance, transformation, and a holiday miracle will set your season aglow!

Lucinda y las Flores de la Nochebuena is sung in English and presented in partnership with Samford Opera. The performance is made possible, in part, through support from Medical Properties Trust, Inc. and VIVA Health, Inc.