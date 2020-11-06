Open Mic Night

Entry for this event is $5 for performers and audience members alike. Performers need to arrive by 6:30pm to sign in and will compete for entry into a biannual "playoff" night in the summer - with the grand prize being a recording session at Higher Ground Studios for the overall winner! Outside food and drink will be allowed. 

