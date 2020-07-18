Online: Write Club

Write Club offers the opportunity for burgeoning writers to share a five-minute selection from their current endeavors (novels, short stories, memoirs, poetry, plays, scripts, articles, essays, etc.) and then receive feedback from their peers. Write Club provides a friendly and welcome atmosphere to discuss different topics concerning the craft of writing. This event is open to everyone and no registration is required. Email hoover.writeclub@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list!

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96220196809?pwd=WTU2dlNIZG1qZ0R4N1dsRXdaSTRRZz09

Meeting ID: 962 2019 6809

Password: 838180