Online: UkuLessons with Ella

to Google Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-01 12:00:00

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Pre-recorded lessons premier on YouTube every Monday at noon.

Pull that ukulele out of the closet and finally learn to play! Ella teaches a new chord each week along with a song using that chord:

June 1: UkuLessons Beatles Week Chords to learn: A, B Songs to play: All You Need Is Love, Let It Be

June 8: UkuLessons Queen Week Chords to learn: A7, Asus4, Fm Songs to play: Somebody to Love Queen, We Will Rock You

June 15: UkuLessons Review of G and G7 Chords to learn: F7 Songs to play: Wagon Wheel (Darius Rucker), Hound Dog Elvis Presley

June 22 UkuLessons Chords to learn: B7, Dm7, Em7 Songs to play: Can’t Help Falling in Love Elvis Presley

June 29: UkuLessons Original Song Week Now that you know so many chords, write an original song, perform it, and share it with Hoover Public Library on social media

Visit Hoover Public Library's YouTube Channel for a new thirty-minute lesson uploaded every Monday at noon. Past episodes are always available for viewing.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-01 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-08 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-08 12:00:00 iCalendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-08 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-15 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-15 12:00:00 iCalendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-15 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-22 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-22 12:00:00 iCalendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-22 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-29 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-29 12:00:00 iCalendar - Online: UkuLessons with Ella - 2020-06-29 12:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours