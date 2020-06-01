Online: UkuLessons with Ella

Pre-recorded lessons premier on YouTube every Monday at noon.

Pull that ukulele out of the closet and finally learn to play! Ella teaches a new chord each week along with a song using that chord:

June 1: UkuLessons Beatles Week Chords to learn: A, B Songs to play: All You Need Is Love, Let It Be

June 8: UkuLessons Queen Week Chords to learn: A7, Asus4, Fm Songs to play: Somebody to Love Queen, We Will Rock You

June 15: UkuLessons Review of G and G7 Chords to learn: F7 Songs to play: Wagon Wheel (Darius Rucker), Hound Dog Elvis Presley

June 22 UkuLessons Chords to learn: B7, Dm7, Em7 Songs to play: Can’t Help Falling in Love Elvis Presley

June 29: UkuLessons Original Song Week Now that you know so many chords, write an original song, perform it, and share it with Hoover Public Library on social media

