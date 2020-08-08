Online: Purl on the Plaza

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join us on Zoom! We meet the second Saturday of each month on the  from 1 pm until 5 pm. We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other needle crafts. Grab your yarn and knit, crochet or embroider with us wherever you are.

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/92946282993?pwd=Y3BXUkJiejE3V1pZNmtaZnFDakhIdz09

Meeting ID: 929 4628 2993

Password: 501039

Feel free to join our Facebook group to link to other fiber enthusiasts or visit our webpage. If you really want to expand your fiber horizons, create a free account on Ravelry and join the Purl on the Plaza group.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
to
Google Calendar - Online: Purl on the Plaza - 2020-08-08 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Online: Purl on the Plaza - 2020-08-08 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Online: Purl on the Plaza - 2020-08-08 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Online: Purl on the Plaza - 2020-08-08 13:00:00 ical

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours