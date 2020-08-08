Online: Purl on the Plaza

Join us on Zoom! We meet the second Saturday of each month on the from 1 pm until 5 pm. We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other needle crafts. Grab your yarn and knit, crochet or embroider with us wherever you are.

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/92946282993?pwd=Y3BXUkJiejE3V1pZNmtaZnFDakhIdz09

Meeting ID: 929 4628 2993

Password: 501039

Feel free to join our Facebook group to link to other fiber enthusiasts or visit our webpage. If you really want to expand your fiber horizons, create a free account on Ravelry and join the Purl on the Plaza group.