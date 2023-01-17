OLLI @ UA Greater Birmingham Complimentary Bonus Programs
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216
Complimentary Bonus Programs Open to the Public – A Great Way to Share OLLI at UA with a Friend!
Tuesday – Homewood Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
Wednesday – Vest Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills
BHM 121 The Life of a Civil War Soldier
Tuesday, Jan. 17
10:30 a.m. – Noon
Homewood Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
Buddy Moon, Civil War Reenactor
Soldiers’ everyday life and combat experiences during the American Civil War were almost identical. Regardless of a soldier’s side, he shared a typical lifestyle with the men he fought against. Using items from the period, reproduction equipment, and photos, attendees will gain insight into America’s great conflict and the men who fought in it.