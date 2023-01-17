OLLI @ UA Greater Birmingham Complimentary Bonus Programs

Complimentary Bonus Programs Open to the Public – A Great Way to Share OLLI at UA with a Friend!

Tuesday – Homewood Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

Wednesday – Vest Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

BHM 121 The Life of a Civil War Soldier

Tuesday, Jan. 17

10:30 a.m. – Noon

Homewood Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

Buddy Moon, Civil War Reenactor

Soldiers’ everyday life and combat experiences during the American Civil War were almost identical. Regardless of a soldier’s side, he shared a typical lifestyle with the men he fought against. Using items from the period, reproduction equipment, and photos, attendees will gain insight into America’s great conflict and the men who fought in it.