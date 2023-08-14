OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham 2023 Fall Showcase

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at The University of Alabama Announces August Open House Events in Hoover

Hoover, Alabama - The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at The University of Alabama announces the Fall Open House events across three chapters: Tuscaloosa, Greater Birmingham, and Gadsden.

These free and open-to-the-public information events offer a fantastic opportunity to join and engage with OLLI at UA and explore the Greater Birmingham program offerings. Attendees can learn about the wide range of in-person and online programs, courses, socials, field trips, and volunteer opportunities that OLLI at UA offers to adults aged 50 and above.

With a focus on fostering socialization, intellectual growth, and community involvement, OLLI chapters in Tuscaloosa, Gadsden, and Greater Birmingham provide over 400 programs each year, covering various topics of interest. Members enjoy these classes without the pressure of tests or homework.

Quote: “After retiring, I soon realized that I needed something to do to keep me from becoming stagnant and stale like bread left unused in the package. I found that something in OLLI! My 7-year journey as an OLLI member has kept me active and informed on a variety of subjects. I've learned History, Gardening, Financial Planning, Exercises and ways to stay healthier, etc. Taking OLLI courses is a way to feed your mind. You get to glean knowledge from College Professors and Instructors who make the courses interesting.

I've gone on many educational and fun-filled Field Trips too. I've met a lot of nice people in the welcoming and friendly atmosphere.” Donna Reynolds

These events celebrate the success of an adult academic cooperative dedicated to lifelong learning, community engagement, and living life to the fullest.

OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham Chapter

Date: August 14, 2023

Location: Riverchase United Methodist Church Gymnasium, Hoover

Time: 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Special Guest: Dr. Richard Rhone, OLLI Instructor and historical reenactor (Dr. Rhone will provide an exciting portrayal of a retired colonial soldier as he reminisces about his experiences with General George Washington and General Lafayette.)

Participating in OLLI's Lifelong Learning programs has proven to enhance overall well-being, health, and social balance among older adults. Greater Birmingham members have access to more than 30 programs scheduled this fall, including in-person and online classes, field trips, and social events like lunch and supper clubs.

Quote: “Found every course I took had a knowledgeable lecturer that provided an exciting new understanding and insights on the course subject. OLLI events created great opportunities to meet and socialize with fellow seniors.” Don Moore

The OLLI at UA annual membership is $65, and the Fall Semester Course Package is $60, allowing participants to enroll in classes in Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Gadsden, Tuscaloosa, and Northport.

The Tuscaloosa Chapter will host an Open House on August 15 from 1-3 pm at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa, and the Gadsden Chapter will host an Open House on August 17 from 2-4 pm at the Church of the Holy Comforter in Gadsden.

To join and register for Fall 2023 classes, please visit www.olli.ua.edu/register.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ashley Chambers

Note to editors: High-resolution images are available upon request.