OLLI Spring Registration and Social

Vestavia Hills Senior Lodge 1975 Merryvale Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham, part of The University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies, is having our Spring Social and Registration.  OLLI provides mature adults continuing education, social, travel, and leadership opportunities.  An inclusive, welcoming, and volunteer-led program, OLLI focuses on benefitting seniors by engaging the mind with interesting, fun, and stimulating educational programs.  See olli.ua.edu for more information.

Info
Vestavia Hills Senior Lodge 1975 Merryvale Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
205-348-6482
Hoover Sun

