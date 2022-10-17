OLLI Lunch and Learn

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover, Alabama

The more, the merrier! Make plans to attend and bring a guest to the OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham Chapter's "Lunch and Learn" bonus program. This free and open-to-all event begins Monday, Oct. 17 at noon at Riverchase United Methodist Church – Riverchase Room.

This 3-session bonus program event invites Ms. Kim Smith, Community Educator with Right at Home, to share important topics that impact adults 55+. Light snacks and refreshments will be served each week during the program, and everyone is welcome.

Bonus programs allow non-member guests to experience an OLLI class and meet current active members. Plan to attend and make new friends!

Topics will include: Wellness for Adults, Aging Well, Hydration, and Reading Labels Properly

Cost: Free

This event is open to all. 

Education & Learning, events
205-348-6482
