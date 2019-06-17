Nutrition Conference

26th World Nutrition Congress, which is scheduled to be held at London, UK during June 17-18, 2019, is intended to provide an outstanding opening to the experts in the field of nutrition to discuss latest research and challenges. It is planned to provide a special podium for nutritionist, doctors,clinical nutritionists, registered dieticians, and other health-care professionals, researchers and students working in the field to consciously, exchange visions and their understandings in front of a large intercontinental listeners. This Nutrition World 2019 conferences or rather all Nutrition conferences, Nutrition events and Nutrition meetings will help in intermingling with different brains in nutrition and dietetics throughout the world, B2B construction between specialists and academicians. The companies dealing with nutritional products and supplements can exhibit their products in the Nutrition exhibition and expo.

Kindly visit the URL for more details: https://worldnutritioncongress.euroscicon.com/

Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport, Madrid, Spain 40 Bloomsbury Way, Lower Ground Floor London, United Kingdom WC1A 2SE., WC1A 2SE, England View Map
