Now Showing: Jungle Cruise

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join for a free screening of Disney's "Jungle Cruise." In the movie (2021, PG-13, 127 minutes), Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wise-cracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Location: Hoover Library Theatre

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Now Showing: Jungle Cruise - 2022-05-16 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Now Showing: Jungle Cruise - 2022-05-16 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Now Showing: Jungle Cruise - 2022-05-16 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Now Showing: Jungle Cruise - 2022-05-16 18:30:00 ical