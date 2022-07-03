NovelTea Book Club: "Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe" by Heather Webber
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Sunday afternoon book group for adults. Heather Webber's "Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe" is a blend of magical realism, romance and small-town Southern charm. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register to attend online or in person. For more information, call 205-444-7800. Locations: Hoover Public Library Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms, Zoom Room 2
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library