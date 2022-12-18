NovelTea Book Club: "The Incredible Winston Browne" by Sean Dietrich
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Sunday afternoon book club for adults.
Writer Sean Dietrich, also known as Sean of the South, tells the tale of a small-town sheriff, a mysterious little girl and a good-hearted community pulling together to help her.
Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information.
LOCATION: Hoover Public Library Zoom Room 2, Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms
