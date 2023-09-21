Nordic Walking
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216
OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Nordic Walking with certified instructor Dr. Leroy Hurt. Join in for a fun, low-impact aerobic workout that's perfect for active agers and those with joint issues. Discover the technique and use of poles in Nordic walking that will burn up to 46% more calories over regular aerobic walking. No experience required and loaner poles will be available. Admission is free. Visit OLLI website to see all local Fall classes.
