OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Nordic Walking with Leroy Hurt, Certified Advanced Nordic Walking Instructor. Evolved in Finland from cross-country skiing, Nordic Walking is a full-body activity using poles to involve the upper body.

Research shows that it improves weight loss, glucose management, muscular strength, lung capacity, heart capability and cholesterol levels. It is also a low-impact activity allowing those with strength, balance, and joint issues to participate. This session will provide hands-on training and poles will be available.

Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings