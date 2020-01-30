Nordic Walking

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Nordic Walking with Leroy Hurt, Certified Advanced Nordic Walking Instructor. Evolved in Finland from cross-country skiing, Nordic Walking is a full-body activity using poles to involve the upper body.

Research shows that it improves weight loss, glucose management, muscular strength, lung capacity, heart capability and cholesterol levels. It is also a low-impact activity allowing those with strength, balance, and joint issues to participate. This session will provide hands-on training and poles will be available.

Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
205-348-6482
