OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The Nitty-Gritty of Photography with instructor George Ritchey, professional photographer, teacher, and world traveler.

In this course on the basic elements of photography for both beginners and seasoned photographers, we will learn about equipment, basics of selecting a location or subject, shutter speed, depth of field, metering, exposure, balance, lighting, focus, methods of image stabilization, silhouettes, low light and wildlife techniques, and horizon location.

Cameras are invited but not required. A second course in the spring will teach image capture using all types of equipment, including cell phones. See olli.ua.edu for all senior education courses.

