ALL Girls & Boys in grades 1-12 are invited to the FREE Bucs Lacrosse New Player Clinic. No experience necessary. NO COST & all equipment will be provided. Clinic instruction by coaches & players from Hoover’s Girls & Boys high school teams. “Lacrosse 101” for parents also available onsite. If you'd like to register in advance, use the link provided.
New Player Clinic
Hoover High School 100 Bucaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226 View Map
