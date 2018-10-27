New Player Clinic

Hoover High School 100 Bucaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226

ALL Girls & Boys in grades 1-12 are invited to the FREE Bucs Lacrosse New Player Clinic. No experience necessary. NO COST & all equipment will be provided. Clinic instruction by coaches & players from Hoover’s Girls & Boys high school teams. “Lacrosse 101” for parents also available onsite. If you'd like to register in advance, use the link provided.

Info
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
205-585-3056
