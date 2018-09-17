Neuroscience Café: ADHD

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Neuroscience Café: "ADHD in Children and Adolescents"

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood. ADHD includes a combination of persistent problems, such as difficulty sustaining attention, hyperactivity and impulsive behavior. The symptoms of ADHD vary and are sometimes difficult to recognize.

Janaki Nimmagadda, M.D., Assistant Professor, UAB Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurobiology

The Neuroscience Café series is hosted by the UAB Comprehensive Neuroscience Center and local libraries. The overall goal of these cafés is to help educate the public on the latest clinical care and neuroscience-related research taking place at UAB. It is very casual and relaxed. All are welcome to attend!

Monday, Sept. 17 @ 6:30 PM, Theatre Level Meeting Rooms, Hoover Public Library

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
