OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Need A Break From Retirement with Jackie Wuska, CEO of United Way of West Alabama. Have you enjoyed retirement? Let Wuska tell you how to make retirement even more rewarding by getting involved in your community ... as it fits into your schedule. As part of her job, Wuska helps advise and train nonprofits to attract and use volunteers and board members. This will help you evaluate your strengths and interests and look at the needs of many local organizations that may need what you can give. Zoom session is free, but pre-registration is required; call 205-348-6482. See olli.ua.edu for complete list of OLLI programs.