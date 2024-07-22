Music Camp for Beginners
Mason Music: Bluff Park Studio 761 Shades Mountain Plaza, Hoover, Alabama 35226
A whole new adventure awaits your elementary student in Music Camp for Beginners! Campers will be introduced to guitar, piano, voice, and drums through beginner music theory, games, and crafts. Plus, we'll recommend an instrument for them to continue.
Ages 6-9
July 22-26
8:30-11:30 AM
$225
