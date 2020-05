Join Sean and Melanie on Zoom to discuss the movie of the week! Movie selections are available for free streaming with your Hoover Public Library card on Hoopla or Kanopy.

Join Sean and Melanie on Zoom to discuss Hearts Beat Loud (2018, PG-13). A father and daughter form an unlikely songwriting duo in the summer before she leaves for college.

Watch the film on Kanopy or hoopla.

Join the discussion on Zoom

Meeting ID: 989 7901 0258

Password:138041