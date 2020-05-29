Movie Discussion Club: Beatles Double Feature

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Stream the movies on your own time and then get together with our librarians on Friday night and discuss it! We'll be watching two Fab Four related movies this week!

Join Sean and Melanie Fridays at 7pm on HPL’s Discord server to discuss the movie of the week! Movie selections are available for free streaming with your Hoover Public Library card on Hoopla or Kanopy. Stream the movies on your own and then discuss with us.

First up is Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (here) and then Across the Universe.

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
