The 2018 Moss Rock Festival, to be held Nov. 3-4 at The Preserve subdivision in Hoover, plans to give people a chance to see some of that beauty. This year’s featured artist, Deborah Davis, specializes in paintings of moths that she has found near her home in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The tasting sessions in the beer garden will be noon-2 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the beer garden are separate and cost $30 online until 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 and $35 after that time.

Live music will be provided from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices for admission to the festival have risen slightly this year from $7 to $10, but tickets are good for both days. High school students age 16 and older with a student ID pay $5, while children ages 15 and younger get in free.